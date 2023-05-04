Ingham County man was ‘in awe’ when he found out he won $600K in Michigan Lottery’s monthly drawing

FILE- This Sept. 6, 2017, file photo shows a tip jar with one dollar and five dollar bills and a penny in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. – An Ingham County man was “in awe” when he found out he won a big prize from the Michigan Lottery.

The 51-year-old man chose to remain anonymous. He won $625,162 after he was selected in a random drawing on April 12. He earned entries into the giveaway by playing the eligible Monthly Jackpot games online.

“I like playing all of the second chance games and I always hoped I would win big on one of them,” he said. “I was at work one day and saw an incoming call, but I didn’t recognize the phone number, so I didn’t answer. I listened to the voicemail a few minutes later and found out it was the Lottery, but I wasn’t sure what they were calling about.”

He recently visited Lottery Headquarters to claim the prize. He plans to pay bills and save the rest of the money for retirement.

“When I called the Lottery back and was told I had won a $625,162 Monthly Jackpot Progressive prize, I was in awe. Although I always hoped I would win, I never thought I actually would, so it is an incredible feeling,” he said.