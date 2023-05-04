Madison Heights parents raise concerns about athletic faculty member’s suspension

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – In Madison Heights, parents have many questions surrounding the Madison High School athletics department.

A Madison High School staff member has been suspended after it was revealed he had a relationship with a former student.

“If that was my granddaughter or daughter, they happen to the mama bear would come for sure,” said parent Andrea Cobey.

Madison District Public Schools sent Local 4 the following statement on the matter.

“Madison District Public Schools placed a Madison High School employee on a leave of absence late last month immediately following a report of a consenting relationship with a graduate. The employee was placed on leave while the situation is being reviewed. Since this is an ongoing personnel investigation, we cannot disclose the name or position of the employee, but we can assure the community that the employee is prohibited from interacting with both district personnel and students, as well as prohibited from visiting school district properties and/or attending district/school-related events.” Madison District Public Schools

“Any situation in which a person is taking advantage of those in situations where there’s an imbalance of power is a horrendous thing to do,” said Madison Heights resident Michael.

“I just think it’s really pretty disgusting,” said parent Sandra Liberty. “You know, these people they’re put in front of our kids, and our kids look up to them, and they trust them, and then things like this happen.”

Although the circumstances leading to the relationship are unclear, Liberty believes more should be done to look for red flags with staff members placed into a position of power.

“I think they can do better background effects,” Liberty said. “Maybe, like, look at people’s social media because there’s always a hint of something somewhere that doesn’t just pop up out of nowhere.”

No charges have been filed to our knowledge as the investigation continues. It’s unclear if he’ll keep his job as of now.