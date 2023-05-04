Metro Detroit woman says teens shot her in face with airsoft rifle in Walmart parking lot in Canton

A Metro Detroit mom of three was attacked in a Walmart parking lot. Her husband heard it all go down live and in real time through his cell phone.

CANTON, Mich. – A Metro Detroit woman said she was attacked in a Walmart parking lot by teenagers who shot her in the face with an airsoft rifle.

Ashley Lenzt was in her car in the parking lot of a Walmart in Canton, speaking with her husband on the phone, when she was attacked.

“I thought I was going to be shot, or robbed, or pulled out of my car,” she said.

She said two to three teenagers pulled right up to her open window, leveled a rifle, and opened fire. Lenzt was hit in the head multiple times. She said it hurt, but she was not bleeding. She had been shot with airsoft BBs.

But she thought she had been shot. Her husband thought she had been shot. “He just heard me screaming, ‘I got shot,’” Lentz said.

She said she was shot in the temple and she began to panic. She followed the vehicle but was unable to get a license plate number. She said the car they were in was an older, light-grey Ford Fusion.

“I just want to tell them it is traumatizing. I am a mother. I have a 5-month-old son, I have a 9-year-old, I have a 12-year-old, I have a husband that I just married,” she said.