50º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

School board honors heroic seventh grader for saving lives when bus driver passes out in Warren

Dylan Reeves received numerous awards on Wednesday

Victor Williams, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Warren, Macomb County
The Warren seventh grader whose heroism earned him national attention was honored by his school district. The Warren Consolidated Schools Board of Education recognized Dylan Reeves at a meeting Wednesday (May 3) for stopping a school bus as his bus driver lost consciousness.

WARREN, Mich. – The Warren seventh grader whose heroism earned him national attention was honored by his school district.

The Warren Consolidated Schools Board of Education recognized Dylan Reeves at a meeting Wednesday (May 3) for stopping a school bus as his bus driver lost consciousness.

It’s the moment that’s racked up tons of views from around the world that Reeves, 13, was being honored for.

“I don’t know what made him do it,” said Dylan’s father, Steve Reeves. “Why he did it. He’s just a remarkable kid.”

The Warren Consolidated Schools Board of Education called him a hero for being able to take the wheel and safely stop the bus when his driver had an emergency during the trip home from Carter Middle School.

“His maturity and his quick thinking under pressure is pretty impressive for a 13-year-old,” said Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent Robert Livernois.

“He’s a pretty amazing, amazing child,” said Dylan’s mother, Andrea Lynn Keller.

Dylan took home a keepsake from the district as he received was recognized with his certificate.

“We are presenting you with this certificate of recognition,” Livernois said.

The 13-year-old also received a framed tribute from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“On behalf of the State of Michigan, we offer our best wishes for success in every endeavor,” said Whitmer.

Dylan also received a state seal from Senator Paul Wojno.

“Your story, I think, speaks volumes,” said Wojno. “It’s what we need.”

“I love that he’s getting praise this way,” Keller said. “Dylan deserves it so much.”

While the 13-year-old is the most popular kid in his school, he’s still taking it all in.

“It’s a lot, but this is so good for him, as he needs to be recognized for that,” Steve said. “We need more of this in the world. We need to be cared for and take care of people. I’m sure there’s more to come.”

Dylan will be receiving more awards for his heroic efforts in the near future.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Victor Williams joined Local 4 News in October of 2019 after working for WOIO in Cleveland, OH, WLOX News in Biloxi, MS, and WBBJ in Jackson, TN. Victor developed a love for journalism after realizing he was a great speaker and writer at an early age.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter