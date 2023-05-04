School board honors heroic seventh grader for saving lives when bus driver passes out in Warren

The Warren seventh grader whose heroism earned him national attention was honored by his school district. The Warren Consolidated Schools Board of Education recognized Dylan Reeves at a meeting Wednesday (May 3) for stopping a school bus as his bus driver lost consciousness.

WARREN, Mich. – The Warren seventh grader whose heroism earned him national attention was honored by his school district.

It’s the moment that’s racked up tons of views from around the world that Reeves, 13, was being honored for.

“I don’t know what made him do it,” said Dylan’s father, Steve Reeves. “Why he did it. He’s just a remarkable kid.”

The Warren Consolidated Schools Board of Education called him a hero for being able to take the wheel and safely stop the bus when his driver had an emergency during the trip home from Carter Middle School.

“His maturity and his quick thinking under pressure is pretty impressive for a 13-year-old,” said Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent Robert Livernois.

“He’s a pretty amazing, amazing child,” said Dylan’s mother, Andrea Lynn Keller.

Dylan took home a keepsake from the district as he received was recognized with his certificate.

“We are presenting you with this certificate of recognition,” Livernois said.

The 13-year-old also received a framed tribute from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“On behalf of the State of Michigan, we offer our best wishes for success in every endeavor,” said Whitmer.

Dylan also received a state seal from Senator Paul Wojno.

“Your story, I think, speaks volumes,” said Wojno. “It’s what we need.”

“I love that he’s getting praise this way,” Keller said. “Dylan deserves it so much.”

While the 13-year-old is the most popular kid in his school, he’s still taking it all in.

“It’s a lot, but this is so good for him, as he needs to be recognized for that,” Steve said. “We need more of this in the world. We need to be cared for and take care of people. I’m sure there’s more to come.”

Dylan will be receiving more awards for his heroic efforts in the near future.