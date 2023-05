The Detroit Zoo needs your help Thursday night to solve an adorable problem. They've got a brand new baby otter and need your help to name him.

They’ve got a brand new baby otter and need your help to name him.

The otter is the newest member of the raft, which is the name of a group of otters.

The Detroit Zoo is going to pick his name based on donations. The names in the running are Finn, Eli, Kai, Hurley, and Misu.

Voting will remain open until Friday, May 19.

