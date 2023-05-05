Roseville man sentenced for sexual assault of 2 young girls while living with their mother

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Roseville man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting two girls, ages 6 and 8, while he was living with their mother for a few months.

Shannon Zamora Jones, 45, of Roseville, lived with a woman between September 2018 and December 2018, according to authorities.

During that time, Jones sexually assaulted the woman’s 6-year-old and 8-year-old daughters. He then fled to Alabama.

Jones was arrested in Birmingham, Alabama, by United States Marshalls in July 2021. He was extradited to stand trial in Macomb County.

Jones was charged with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13, and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On March 28, 2023, a Macomb County jury convicted Jones on all eight counts after 35 minutes of deliberation following a four-day trial.

He received the following sentence on Tuesday, May 2:

Three first-degree criminal sexual conduct counts: 30-60 years in prison.

One first-degree criminal sexual conduct count: parolable life in prison.

One first-degree criminal sexual conduct count: 25-50 years in prison, served consecutively with the other four counts.

Two second-degree criminal sexual conduct counts: 10-15 years in prison.

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor (93-day misdemeanor): Credit for time served.

In total, Jones will spend a minimum of 55 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

“I would like to thank Judge Chylinski for making sure this predator is in prison for the rest of his life so our children are safe,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “Thank you to the Roseville Police Department for investigating this case and the U.S. Marshals for returning the defendant back to Macomb County to stand trial.”