Vandals spill chemicals, damage greens at Detroit Golf Club

DETROIT – An effort is underway to repair damages at the Detroit Golf Club, where vandals destroyed the greens on two holes last month.

Detroit police say that between April 16-17, it is alleged that at least one suspect vandalized the greens on two holes of the north course at the private golf club. The vandals poured chemicals, believed to be Roundup weed and grass killer, on the greens, creating squiggly burn lines on the 11th and 12th greens.

Police are still unsure who vandalized the greens. No arrests have been made at this time.

The damage caused the golf club to temporarily shut down the course to players. The club has two 18-hole courses.

Groundskeepers are currently working to fix the greens before the annual Rocket Mortgage Classic kicks off next month. The event will take place at the Detroit Golf Club from June 29-July 2.