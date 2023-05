DETROIT – A man and a family dog have died in a Detroit house fire that police say was intentionally set.

Officials say that a Detroit man and his partner fought on Friday night at their home on Fleming Street. It is reported that later in the evening, a 911 caller told police that the man was inside the house when an intentional fire was set.

It is unclear when the dog and the man were pronounced dead.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.