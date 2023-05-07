Detroit police searching for man in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured at gas station

Detroit police are looking for a suspect in connection to a triple shooting that left one person dead and two people injured at a gas station on the city’s west side.

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a suspect in connection to a triple shooting that left one person dead and two people injured at a gas station on the city’s west side.

The shooting occurred at the Mobil gas station near McNichols and Appoline Street at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Three people were shot, one of which was killed. The other two victims are expected to be alright.

Detroit police Chief James White said the gunman was arguing with the cashier about a $3 refund prior to the shooting.

The suspect shot three customers inside the store. Police say the cashier wasn’t shot.

“Tragic, ridiculous, unnecessary situation,” White said. “Three patrons at 3 a.m. in a store and something like this happens, it’s just unacceptable.”

Police are calling on the community to help identify and locate the suspect. Police released two surveillance photos of the suspect and a picture of his vehicle.

Suspect images for west side triple shooting. (Detroit Police Department)

“He is considered armed and dangerous,” White said. “We have units on the street looking for him as we speak, and we will relentlessly pursue him and get him off the streets before he harms anyone else.”

The gas station was shut down by police for not having a business license.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

There is a $1,000 reward for information that “moves the case forward.” Detroit police say tips must include the case number -- 2305060052 -- and should be submitted to RewardsTV.

Click here to submit an anonymous online tip.