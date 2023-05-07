Motor City Makeover: Detroit residents volunteer for annual cleanup, beautification effort

Motor City Makeover is back for its annual cleanup and beautification effort led by district managers and block clubs in Detroit.

The initiative is citywide and will span three Saturdays. The people who participated in the cleanup this Saturday were not just volunteers, they live in the neighborhood.

Jeana Rooks, a neighbor who participated in the cleanup, said, “It’s not fun, but the after, of seeing your community clean and in its glory like it should be, is worth the benefit.”

Rooks has lived in the neighborhood since 1983 and participates in Motor City Makeover every year.

She believes that “anything that’s worth something you have to put work into it if you don’t do it no one else is going to do it.”

DART Block Club President William Champion led the group and considers the block club as his village and believes that “it takes a whole village to raise each other.”

The group pulled weeds, planted flowers, cleared fences, and picked up litter in preparation for their annual neighborhood picnic in June.

The initiative started in Districts 1, 2, and 3 this weekend, and will be in Districts 4 and 5 next Saturday. Residents need to register with the city to receive yard supplies to help with the cleanup.

For more information or to register, visit the Motor City Makeover website by clicking here.