Man who shot ex in Southfield killed by police while reaching for gun in convertible, cops say

The scene of a May 8, 2023, shooting at The Lodge and 7 Mile Road in Detroit.

DETROIT – A man accused of killing his girlfriend and injuring her new boyfriend outside a Southfield hotel was shot and killed by police when he dropped the top of a convertible and reached for an assault rifle, officials said.

Southfield shooting

Police were called around 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, to the parking lot of the Marriott at Berg Road and Northwestern Highway in Southfield.

Officials said a man had shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, a woman in her 40s. He also shot the woman’s new boyfriend, who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical conditions.

Police identified the woman’s ex-boyfriend as the suspected shooter, but he was not taken into custody at the hotel.

Detroit shooting

Michigan State Police said the second shooting happened hours later in the area of 7 Mile Road and James Couzens Freeway on Detroit’s west side.

The ex-boyfriend switched cars after the Southfield shooting and fled authorities. He had an assault rifle, and police believe it’s the gun that was used to kill his ex-girlfriend.

After being boxed in by officials, he dropped the top of a Camaro convertible and reached for the gun, according to authorities.

Police opened fire while the man was still in the Camaro. He was struck and killed by gunfire.

A car linked to a May 8, 2023, shooting on 7 Mile Road and James Couzens Freeway in Detroit. (WDIV)

Shooting scene footage

Here’s aerial footage of the Southfield shooting scene:

Here’s aerial footage of the Detroit shooting scene: