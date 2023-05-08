Woman killed, new boyfriend hurt when ex fires shots outside Southfield hotel, police say

Officials say that a man shot his ex girlfriend and her new boyfriend outside of a hotel in Southfield.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A woman was killed and her new boyfriend was injured when her ex-boyfriend fired shots at them outside a hotel in Southfield, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, in the parking lot of the Detroit Marriott Southfield at Berg Road and Northwestern Highway. The hotel is right off of I-696 and Telegraph Road.

Officials said a woman in her 40s was killed, and her boyfriend was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Dozens of Southfield police officers were called to the scene, and aerial video showed evidence markers scattered across the parking lot and lawn.

Police are searching for the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

Here’s aerial footage of the scene:

Evidence markers at the scene of a May 8, 2023, shooting in Southfield. (WDIV)