Police: Search continues for missing Wisconsin boy in Michigan state park

State police have coordinated a search effort for a Wisconsin boy who went missing over the weekend in a Michigan state park.

Officials reported on Monday via Twitter that several resources are in place to find 8-year-old Nante Niemi of Hurley, Wisconsin.

The Wakefield Post is coordinating the search for a missing 8-year-old in the Porcupine Mountains. Several resources are in place including K9, aviation, and search and rescue. PIO resources are enroute to the scene as well to assist with media and public information. pic.twitter.com/ITjEuIcga0 — MSP Eighth District (@MSPEighthDist) May 8, 2023

Upper Michigan Source states that the 8-year-old was camping with his family in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in the Upper Peninsula’s western area. His mother, Jessica Buerger, told Upper Michigan Source that her son disappeared Saturday afternoon.

Michigan State Police confirmed to the Upper Peninsula NBC affiliate that a group of family members were camping in the state park. Half of the family went fishing, and the other half went to collect firewood. Nante was asked to return to a nearby campsite and left his family to walk back around 1 p.m. on Saturday. Officials say that was when he was last seen. A report of him being missing was issued around 6 p.m. the same day.

Michigan officials describe the 8-year-old to be 4 feet and 2 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black boots. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

In a Facebook post, the Hurley School District wrote that they are ready with two school buses of volunteers waiting to help search if needed.

Below is a statement the district made on Sunday:

“People are calling and asking if there’s anything they can do to help with the search and rescue of an 8-year-old Hurley student who is still missing in the Porcupine Mountain area. The Hurley School administration is in frequent communication with local authorities. The local police are also aware that we stand by ready with 2 buses of volunteers waiting to go help search. Many professional agencies from Wisconsin and Michigan have been deployed throughout the area, and we are being told to please stay away from the area so they can best do their job. However, if we need to send volunteers, we stand ready and thank all community members for reaching out to offer assistance.” Hurley School District, May 7, 2023

There are 60,000 acres within Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Anyone with information on the location of Niemi is asked to call 911.