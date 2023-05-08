Surveillance video captures vandalism at Detroit bar; Owner speaks out as police search for suspect

DETROIT – Cafe D’ Mongos Speakeasy in Detroit was vandalized on Sunday morning when an unidentified man threw a chair through the establishment’s window.

Owner Larry Mongo is having the hardest time figuring out why someone would want to throw a chair through the window of his business.

“When you look at that walk, that man wasn’t drunk. You know this man needs help. And he looks preppy,” Mongo said.

Surveillance video captured the incident at 4:41 a.m. and shows a young man wearing a shirt that reads “manic” in green letters throwing the chair before running away.

“Bar down the street, the owner told me he has been in and out of their club and they had to put him out,” Mongo said.

Mongo is confused by the man’s actions, wondering what would possess him to do such a thing. But he believes it’s a red flag for something that could be more disturbing.

“He threw that chair through that window as a way to handle his anger. Then, I thought about how every mass shooter had a beginning -- I want to make the world feel as miserable as I am,” Mongo said.

Mongo is also facing the stress of repairing the damage to his business while caring for his sick wife. “I haven’t been to sleep since then, cooking, shopping, bathing her. It wasn’t just a broken window. It caused a lot of stress,” he said.

Police arrested another man who entered the building following the damage, but after reviewing the surveillance footage, they realized they were looking for someone else. The search for the suspect is ongoing.