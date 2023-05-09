63º

Eastpointe teen wanted on felony probation violation found with gun, body armor

19-year-old facing 4 charges

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Eastpointe, Macomb County
Devonta Deshawn Moore (Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – An Eastpointe teenager wanted on a felony probation violation was found over the weekend with a gun and body armor, officials said.

Devonta Deshawn Moore, 19, of Eastpointe, was arrested Sunday, May 7, on a felony probation violation warrant and multiple warrants in Eastpointe.

When he was arrested, Moore had a firearm and body armor, officials said.

He is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and two felony firearm violations. The first two charges are five-year felonies, and the firearm violations are each two-year felonies.

Moore was arraigned Monday in Eastpointe District Court. His bond was set at $200,000, cash/surety.

The next court date has not yet been scheduled.

