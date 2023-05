Detroit police have found a body of a 30-year-old woman on the city’s east side.

DETROIT – Detroit police have found a body of a 30-year-old woman on the city’s east side.

The body was found Tuesday (May 9) in the 14200 block of Saratoga Avenue outside a vacant house where police say she was the victim of a fatal assault.

Circumstances surrounding the assault are unknown, and there is no information on a suspect or suspects at this time.