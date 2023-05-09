Redford Township police want help finding missing 80-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 80-year-old man who went missing in Redford.

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 80-year-old man who went missing in Redford Township.

Ronald Shemet was last seen on Monday (May 8) riding his grey bike in the West Chicago, Beech Daly area.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt and blue jeans.

Shemet has dementia.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage