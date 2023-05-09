Washtenaw County family pleads for return of unique metal rooster that was stolen from their yard

A Ypsilanti family is pleading to get its beloved rooster back. And no, we aren’t talking about one crowing at dawn annoying the neighbors.

This one stood nearly 6 feet tall and became a local landmark that’s disappeared, ruffling the feathers of its proud owners.

The rooster lived on LeForge Road in Ypsilanti and stood on a pole. He is described to be made of recycled scrap metal with very rough texture. The rooster is bright yellow, with rusted caramel feathers and black metal underneath.

“I was advised to anchor it more,” explained Ypsilanti resident Daniel Wylie-Eggert. “But I just couldn’t imagine this happening.”

Lucia is Daniel’s wife. Her dad gave the curious capon to him and told Local 4 their identity since moving to Ypsi a few years ago became this barnyard bantam.

“We’re having a baby shower next week, and the invite says turn at the rooster, and that will have to be changed,” said Lucia.

Daniel told Local 4 if he gets his rooster back, two things will happen. First, he will name his bird, and second, he will build a platform to ensure it is better secured.

“We’re by the college, so maybe it was some sort of fraternity gag, or maybe children in the neighborhood that took it for a few days,” said Daniel.

So they haven’t called the police. But they do want the poultry thief to know there were some very sad children on LeForge Road who returned home yesterday from a family road trip to see their rooster flew their coop.

“The children were so sad they had a lot of tears yesterday. It was already a hard travel day, and then to come home to a home that didn’t look quite right, it’s really sad for them,” said Lucia.

The Wylie-Eggerts are hoping whoever has their rooster will bring it back. If you’ve seen it, you can call them directly at 248-933-4467.