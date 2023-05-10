$1K reward offered by police for tips in homicide of well-known Detroit neurosurgeon

DETROIT – A $1,000 reward has been offered by police for tips in the homicide of well-known Detroit neurosurgeon Dr. Devon Hoover.
Hoover was found dead by officials during a welfare on April 23 from an apparent homicide.
Hoover’s family in Indiana reportedly called the police to request the welfare check at his Boston-Edison Historic District home.
Hoover, 53, was supposed to visit his ailing mother, but he never arrived.
The beloved doctor’s body was reportedly found wrapped in a sheet in a crawl space at the home.
A person on interest was in police custody but was released on Tuesday (May 2).
Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to http://detroitrewards.tv and include case #: 2304230294.
