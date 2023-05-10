57º

$1K reward offered by police for tips in homicide of well-known Detroit neurosurgeon

Dr. Devon Hoover’s body was found by officials during a welfare check on April 23

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Local 4 continues to dig and ask questions about the murder of Dr. Devon Hoover. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A $1,000 reward has been offered by police for tips in the homicide of well-known Detroit neurosurgeon Dr. Devon Hoover.

Hoover was found dead by officials during a welfare on April 23 from an apparent homicide.

Hoover’s family in Indiana reportedly called the police to request the welfare check at his Boston-Edison Historic District home.

Hoover, 53, was supposed to visit his ailing mother, but he never arrived.

The beloved doctor’s body was reportedly found wrapped in a sheet in a crawl space at the home.

A person on interest was in police custody but was released on Tuesday (May 2).

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to http://detroitrewards.tv and include case #: 2304230294.

