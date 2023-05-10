Autopsy reveals new information about how well-known Detroit neurosurgeon was killed

DETROIT – An autopsy revealed new information about how a well-known Detroit neurosurgeon was killed, as reports say Dr. Devon Hoover was shot twice in the back of the head.
The autopsy says he was covered in a comforter and then dragged face down into a crawlspace.
Hoover was found dead in his home in the Boston Edison Historic District last month.
Police have a person of interest in the case, but no one is in custody currently.
More: $1K reward offered by police for tips in homicide of well-known Detroit neurosurgeon