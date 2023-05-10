74º

Autopsy reveals new information about how well-known Detroit neurosurgeon was killed

Police have person of interest in case but no one is in custody

Karen Drew, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
An autopsy revealed new information about how a well-known Detroit neurosurgeon was killed, as reports say Dr. Devon Hoover was shot twice in the back of the head.

The autopsy says he was covered in a comforter and then dragged face down into a crawlspace.

Hoover was found dead in his home in the Boston Edison Historic District last month.

Police have a person of interest in the case, but no one is in custody currently.

About the Authors:

Karen Drew is the anchor of Local 4 News First at 4, weekdays at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. She is also an award-winning investigative reporter.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

