Man still missing 22 years after being released from Detroit hospital

DETROIT – A man who disappeared 22 years ago after being released from a Detroit hospital still has not been found.

Samuel Gillison, 41, was last seen on May 13, 2001, when he was released from the hospital. He was receiving treatment for seizures, and he was supposed to go home to pick up his birth certificate after being released.

Officials said Gillison never went to the house. Friends and family members haven’t heard from him since that day.

Gillison is around 6 feet tall and weighs 160-185 pounds. He had a mustache and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. He would now be 63 years old.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.