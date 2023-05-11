Richard ‘White Boy Rick’ Wershe charged for attacking girlfriend in Miami

Rick Wershe, known as “Whtie Boy Rick” for decades to Metro Detroiters, was being accused of robbery and assault in Miami.

The girlfriend made the claims to the Miami police, which Wershe denied Wednesday (May 10).

The Miami police say the woman making those accusations has been Wershe’s girlfriend for about four months.

She reported the alleged assault Tuesday, although she says it happened on Saturday, telling police that she was worried about her immigration status as it could have been an issue.

She says they were having sex when he called her by the wrong name. When she got up to leave, she says Wershe grabbed her, ripped the diamond bracelet off her wrist, and then ripped the diamond necklace around her neck, which was his present to her.

As she moved away, she says he went after her and punched her.

Police say there was a third-party witness who was backing her story up.

Wershe, for his part, has denied the whole thing, according to a spokesman.