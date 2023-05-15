Local 4′s Kim DeGiulio and husband Kevin welcomed their baby boy on May 11.

Blake Christopher Yarows, 7 lbs 11 oz, joined Kim and Kevin on May 11, 2023, at 5:01 p.m.

“My world is forever changed,” Kim wrote in her announcement post. “Thanks for making me a mommy and making this Mother’s Day extra special. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there. I have a whole new perspective of what it means to bring life into this world.”

We are so excited to welcome Blake to the Local 4 family. Congratulations Kim and Kevin!

Local 4's Kim DeGiulio welcomes baby boy! (Kim DeGiulio)

