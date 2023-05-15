Shotgun, assault rifle, cocaine, much more found after Macomb County man sells fentanyl to cops

Officials said they found guns, drugs, and more after arresting Dionte Carson in Warren.

WARREN, Mich. – A sawed-off shotgun, an assault rifle, crack cocaine, and much more was found after police in Macomb County arrested a man who sold fentanyl to undercover officers.

Members of the Warren Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit have been investigating Dionte Carson, 40, of Center Line, since earlier this spring.

Leading up to Wednesday, May 10, undercover officers had arranged to meet with Carson to buy fentanyl at certain locations around Warren. On Wednesday, they took him into custody after he sold them drugs once again, according to authorities.

Dionte Carson (Warren Police Department)

While arresting Carson, police found a Glock handgun and crack cocaine, they said.

Investigators received a search warrant for homes linked to Carson in Detroit and Center Line.

At the Detroit home, police found a kilogram of fentanyl, 200 grams of cocaine, two narcotic presses, a sawed-off shotgun, a stolen assault rifle, and three other guns, they said.

Officials said they also found equipment used to manufacture fake identification cards.

At Carson’s home in Center Line, police said they found banking paperwork and a large amount of cash.

“There is no telling how many lives were saved thanks to the seizure of such a large quantity of fentanyl and other drugs,” Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. “The DEA has confirmed that this one kilogram of fentanyl could have potentially caused the death of 500,000 people.”

Guns and drugs found after a drug-related arrest in Warren on May 10, 2023. (Warren Police Department)

On Friday, Macomb County prosecutors charged Carson with:

Delivering/manufacturing 450-999 grams of fentanyl -- a 30-year felony.

Delivering/manufacturing 50-499 grams of cocaine -- a 20-year felony.

Delivering/manufacturing less than 50 grams of cocaine -- a 20-year felony.

Maintaining a drug house -- a two-year misdemeanor.

Three felony firearm violations -- each two-year felonies.

He was arraigned at 37th District Court and pleaded not guilty. Bond was set at $1 million.

Carson has no previous criminal history.

The next court date is scheduled for June 1.