Victim still unidentified 38 years after mummified torso found in rafters of Detroit garage

DETROIT – A mummified torso was found in the rafters of a garage in Detroit 38 years ago and the victim still has not been identified.

The victim is believed to be a girl between the ages of 16 and 25. The new tenants of 12770 Appoline Street discovered the torso on May 14, 1985.

Her head and limbs were not recovered. Officials said she had light brown to blonde pubic hair. She was discovered with size 32 cut-off blue Jeans, a sweater with beige, black, and blue horizontal stripes, and blue and white underwear with a Play Boy Bunny logo on them.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800. The case number is HF 85-209.

