16 years ago: Teen girl missing from Arizona last seen in Detroit using name ‘Lisa Tran’

DETROIT – A 15-year-old girl from Phoenix, Arizona, was last seen in Detroit, Michigan, 16 years ago.

Nachida Keota Chandara would be 31 years old now. She went by the nickname “Nacho.”

She was last seen by her family at her home in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 14, 2007. Investigators determined she was in Detroit, Michigan, in May 2007, and was using the name “Lisa Tran.”

She was 5′2′' and weighed 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She had multiple piercings in both ears, a scar on her left forearm, and a tattoo of three dots on her right hand. She had painted eyebrows.

She also was known to go by the following names: Chila, Sonny, Na Na, Lisa Lang Tran, Lisa Marie Tran, or Sonny Somsamouth.

Anyone with information should contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.

Nachida Keota Chandara (all photos are actual photos except for the picture on the far right, which is an age-progressed photo to age 20). (NamUs)

