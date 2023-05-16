25-year-old man charged with ethnic intimidation of Black man in Southfield road rage incident

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald has charged Alexander Gojcevic, 25, with ethnic intimidation, felonious assault, and malicious destruction of property of a 62-year-old Black man.

The charges come from a road rage incident that occurred on Sunday (May 14) in Southfield when Gojecevic yelled a racial slur, then stabbed the victim and slashed his tires.

Ethnic intimidation is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to two years or by a fine of up to $5,000,

Felonious assault is a felony charge punishable by up to four years imprisonment and up to a $2,000 fine.

“We’ve seen a concerning increase in the number of racial and ethnic intimidation cases lately, and I want our community members to know that behavior will not be tolerated in Oakland County,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “All residents deserve to feel safe in their homes, in public, and on our roads. Maliciously attacking another driver while yelling racial slurs is unacceptable, and my office intends to hold this defendant and anyone else who commits hate crimes accountable.”

Arraignment is expected to take place in the 46th District Court in Southfield Tuesday (May 16).