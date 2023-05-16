Nurse’s death calls attention to domestic violence in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Millions of dollars could soon be allocated to Metro Detroit programs, acting as first responders for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The first-of-its-kind general funds request would total $60 million, with $20 million being available for 2024, pending approval.

The Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence says the consideration comes amid a rise in reported domestic violence and funding cuts.

Deputy Director Cheree Thomas says the money would help provide additional support and services, which are very much needed.

“In our state, a little more than 36% of women and 25% of men experience domestic violence,” says Thomas, who notes those are just the reported cases.

In Detroit, 12 people have lost their lives to domestic violence in 2023.

In May alone, there were three women who a partner or ex-partner killed.

Over the weekend, Patrice Wilson was kidnapped while leaving the hospital where she worked as a nurse.

Her mother, Roslind Livington, told Local 4 her daughter tried to get away from Jamere Miller, the man who police say abducted her.

“She dated him for a while and knew he was toxic,” said Livington, who learned of her daughters’ death on Mother’s Day. “She tried to get away from him.”

Last week, Oakland County Health Officer Dr. Calandra Green was killed by her husband in a murder-suicide.

On May 8, a Detroit woman was killed and her boyfriend injured outside of a hotel in Southfield, the gunman, an ex-boyfriend who, was later shot and killed by police.

“What we’re seeing right now is the result of when someone tries to take that control back,” said Chéree Thomas of the perpetrators of violence. “The person who is doing it decides when the relationship is over, and oftentimes their decision for it to be over is lethality.”

Thomas is hoping the funds will be approved in June.

Meanwhile, she is encouraging anyone in need of help to call 866-864-2338.

People are available 24/7 and can help connect anyone to the support they need.

Information for the Michigan domestic violence hotline

Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week to provide one-on-one crisis support for domestic violence victims, survivors, support people and the professionals who serve them.

Domestic violence is a pattern of behaviors used by one person to maintain power and control in a relationship. Click here to learn more about the warning signs and what to look for. If you believe your loved one is being abused, you can learn more about how to help them by clicking here.

The hotline is completely free and provides support created by trained advocates.

Call : 866-864-2338

Text : 877-861-0222 (standard text messaging rates apply)

Chat : MCEDSV.org/chat

TTY: 517-898-5533

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can also contact First Step Domestic & Sexual Violence Services. The 24-hour hotline is 734-722-6800 or go to their website by clicking here.