2 shootings in Southfield, Detroit: Woman killed, boyfriend hurt at hotel; gunman killed by cops

Pictures from the May 8, 2023, shootings scenes at a Southfield hotel (top) and in Detroit (bottom).

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A woman was killed and her boyfriend was injured outside a Southfield hotel on Monday, and hours later, the suspected shooter, her ex-boyfriend, was killed by police.

1 killed 1 hurt in Southfield shooting

Southfield officers were called at 9:24 a.m. Monday, May 8, to the Marriott in the 27000 block of Northwestern Highway.

When they arrived, police found a 41-year-old Detroit woman and her boyfriend lying in the parking lot. They had both been shot multiple times, according to authorities.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Her boyfriend is in critical condition, but is stable.

Investigators said the woman’s ex-boyfriend, a 49-year-old Detroit man, tracked her to the hotel. He fired several shots from an assault rifle while his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend walked out to the parking lot, police said.

The shooter fled the scene in a dark car, according to officials.

Ex-boyfriend killed by police

Southfield police tracked the suspected shooter to a home in Warren. They saw him get into a Chevrolet Camaro convertible with the top down.

Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, he was seen driving on the southbound Lodge Freeway service drive near 7 Mile Road in Detroit.

Members of the Southfield Tactical Crime Suppression Unit tried to pull the Camaro over, but as officers approached, the man reached for an assault rifle-type weapon, according to authorities.

Officers fired multiple shots, striking the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead from his injuries.

Homicide officials are investigating the case, in conjunction with Michigan State Police.