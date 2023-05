A rollover crash has caused the northbound side of the Southfield Freeway to shut down at 7 Mile Road.

DETROIT – A rollover crash has caused the northbound side of the Southfield Freeway to shut down at 7 Mile Road.

The crash occurred Monday (May 15) after a pontoon boat flipped over when it was struck from behind.

There were at least two other vehicles involved, officials say.

Local 4 was told that there were no serious injuries.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.