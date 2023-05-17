13-year-old girl missing after leaving Dearborn home in pajamas

DEARBORN, Mich. – A 13-year-old girl is missing after she left her home Tuesday in Dearborn.

Arianna Burch was last seen early Tuesday morning, May 16, in the area of Carlysle Street and Telegraph Road in Dearborn.

Officials said Burch left her home wearing teal-colored pajama pants and a black shirt.

“It is imperative that we come together to ensure this child’s safety and reunite her with her loved ones,” Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin said. “While our officers search actively and diligently, we are asking (for) the community’s assistance with any and all information that could help us locate her.”

Burch is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She has long braids with blue beads at the ends and braces on her teeth.

Dearborn police are asking the public to help find Burch. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.