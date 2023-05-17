Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities to install 30 ‘Save-A-Life-Stations’ in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Narcan can now be bought over the counter, but it costs about $100 a dose, so a new effort in Oakland County ensures that it isn’t a barrier to accessing lifesaving resources.

In the next several weeks, the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities (The Alliance) is installing 30 harm reduction boxes across the county, also known as Save a Life Stations. Oakland Community Health Network funds the project.

Steve Norris, Harm Reduction and Recovery Support Director at The Alliance, said the boxes are different and less expensive than the Narcan vending machines you may notice popping up.

Each box includes a list of supplies and resources.

“There’s nasal Narcan available here, as well as xylazine testing strips, fentanyl testing strips, resources,” said Norris.

The Save A Life Station also features safe prescription pill disposal kits.

The Alliance strategically places the stations at shelters, gas stations, hotels, and libraries in Oakland County.

“We used the data from the medical examiner in relationship to actual fatalities throughout Oakland County to determine locations of need,” Norris said. “Then we started hitting the streets and talking to the community. What is it that you need and where do you need it, and how easy will it be for you to access those?”

On Wednesday (May 17), the first box was delivered to Pontiac outside Hope Shelters.

“Hope Shelters is the only low-barrier shelter in Oakland County, which means that we work with people even if they don’t have an ID, a clean background, even if they’re not sober,” said CEO and Executive Director Brian Wright.

He knows there’s a great need for tools to address drug addiction, especially at the shelter.

“We probably use Narcan inside the shelter about once a month,” Wright said.

The project’s goal is to help save more lives and change more lives.

“It’s a combination of a lot of things that need to take place, and this is a tool that will help you get to the next solution,” Wright said.

Save A Live Stations will also be installed at Cass Lake Motel, Sacred Heart, Gammons Medical, and more.

For a map of the locations as boxes are placed and Narcan vending machine locations, click here.