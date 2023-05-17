Canton’s 30th annual Liberty Fest returns to Heritage Park: What to expect

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Canton’s annual Liberty Fest returns to Heritage Park June 15 through June 17.

The Liberty Fest will feature family-friendly activities, carnival rides, games, a marketplace, food, drinks and live entertainment. There will also be a Juneteenth Community Celebration, Friday night fireworks and its Annual Liberty Run.

Carnival rides, midway games, lights and music will be turned off on Thursday, June 15 from 1-3 p.m. to accommodate festival-goers who are sensitive to large crowds and certain stimuli.

Before the event, Liberty Fest will launch a new mobile app for Apple and Android users. The app will include festival news, entertainment schedules, performer information, Carnival Zone information on rides, and Midway games, food and drinks from food trucks and concession stands, and Liberty Run details.

Children ride carnival rides at Canton's Liberty Fest (Canton Liberty Fest)

Performances on the Canton LIVE Stage on Thursday, June 15 start at 5 p.m., and will include ‘50s Rock and Roll hits by Merge Band, covers by Sonic Freeway, Michigan-based Bob Seger Tribute band Looking Back and Yacht Rock performed by Hotel Bodhisattva.

Friday, June 16 will include performances starting at 2 p.m. by School of Rock, Bugs Beddow and The Good Stuff and Bernadette Kathryn & the Lonely Days Band. Fireworks will begin just after dark the same day to allow for a Saturday night rain date if necessary.

Batman and Rapunzel will be at Canton Lions Club’s Annual Pancake Breakfast which runs from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17. Also held on Saturday is The International Festival’s cultural performances and displays at 11:30 a.m.

The Juneteenth Community celebration on the same day features kids activities including an African Bead and Flag Craft and reading corner with books by African American authors. Festival-goers can also experience the Black History 101 Mobile Museum from 1-6 p.m. and a 2.5 Block Walk at 2:30 p.m. to commemorate the 2.5 years Texas slaves waited for their freedom.

Other activates throughout the festival including A Zumba Party in the Park, additional Juneteenth Celebration performances, the annual Liberty Fest treasure Sale by the Canton Club 55+’s, free children’s eye screenings, the chance to purchase locally-produced merchandise, and more.

Canton’s Liberty Fest will be located at Canton’s Heritage Park, located adjacent to the Canton Administration Building, located at 1150 S. Canton Center Road, Canton, MI 48188. For more information, click here.