Curriculum change by Troy School Board stirs up controversy for community

TROY, Mich. – After hours of parents telling them removing the current honors math choices in middle school was a bad idea, Troy’s board of education voted 6-1 in favor of the change.

Starting in sixth grade, students can enroll in honors math classes. The district wants to remove those honors classes in sixth and seventh grades and resume the separate honors track in eighth grade.

The district views this as a simple structural change that doesn’t limit honors options but better prepares all students for advanced math in high school.

Many parents disagree with the assessment and spent hours telling the board those changes limit their children’s development.

Some students addressed the board as well, telling them forcing advanced students into the same math class as those who struggle is a recipe for failure.

The district counters that advanced students can be placed out of the sixth and seventh-grade classes entirely.

After Tuesday (May 16) night’s vote, some parents considered mounting a school board recall.