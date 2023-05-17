Madison Heights man arrested for shining laser pointer at police helicopter

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Madison Heights man was arrested overnight for shining a green laser pointer at a Michigan State Police helicopter, officials said.

The helicopter was on patrol at 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, when it was struck by the laser pointer. Neither the pilot nor the flight officer were injured.

Officials traced the laser to a home in the 26000 block of Osmun Street in Madison Heights. Troopers spoke to a 44-year-old man at the home and took him into custody.

A laser pointer was found in the man’s possession, according to authorities.

“It is a crime, both federal and state, to point a laser at an aircraft,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “We are fortunate that no one was hurt or the aircraft didn’t crash in this incident.”

Troopers took the man to the Metro North Post, where he is awaiting prosecutor review of the case.

The investigation continues.