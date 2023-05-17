Roseville police searching for ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect after fatal stabbing

Roseville police seek a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred on May 17, 2023. Photos provided by police.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police are searching for a male suspect after a female was found stabbed to death Wednesday morning in Roseville.

At about 6 a.m. on May 17, Roseville police officers were reportedly dispatched to the area of Gratiot Avenue and Masonic following reports that a person was down. Officers found a female who had suffered several stab wounds and was unresponsive, police said.

The identity of the victim is currently unknown. Police only referred to her as “she.”

It is unclear where exactly the stabbing occurred and why.

Authorities are asking for help to locate the suspect accused of stabbing the female.

The suspect is described as standing 6 feet tall, weighing about 160-180 pounds, and having short blonde hair. He was wearing a red sweater and brown pants, and is believed to be armed with a 4-inch hunting knife with a black handle and black blade.

The suspect was seen getting into a dark colored Chevrolet HHR that has chrome on the front end. Photos of the suspect and the vehicle can be found below.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-777-6700.

The case is being handled as a homicide, police said. The suspect wanted in the Roseville stabbing is believed to be the same suspect wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon in St. Clair Shores. Police departments from both cities are investigating.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Roseville police seek a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred on May 17, 2023. Photos provided by police. (Roseville Police Department)

