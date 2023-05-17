Roseville stabbing suspect found in Warren after hourslong manhunt

WARREN, Mich. – The suspect wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Roseville Wednesday morning was located hours later in Warren, officials report.

The male suspect accused of fatally stabbing a woman at a Belle Tire on Wednesday, May 17, was located by police in Warren about six hours later, according to officials. The suspect was initially captured on surveillance camera fleeing the Belle Tire on Gratiot Avenue near Masonic after allegedly stabbing a woman several times.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, died from her injuries. It is believed she was using the air pump machine when she was randomly attacked.

A manhunt for the suspect was underway across Metro Detroit -- including in St. Clair Shores, where the man was believed to be involved in another stabbing that occurred shortly after the woman was killed in Roseville. The suspect and his vehicle reportedly matched the description from another attack in which a young man was stabbed at a bus stop in St. Clair Shores.

Warren police reportedly had officers out looking for the suspect. He was located and followed, and officers made the arrest in the area of 9 Mile and Van Dyke roads, Warren police confirm. You can see a video of the arrest below.

Warren police say officers conducted a traffic stop of the suspect at about 12 p.m. on Wednesday. After the suspect was detained, he was handed over to Roseville police at the scene.

Roseville police continue to lead the investigation.

A cellphone video of the arrest was taken Wednesday -- watch the Scanner of Warren’s video below.