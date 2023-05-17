Westland police to host car seat safety day to educate parents, caregivers

WESTLAND, Mich. – Do you have questions about the fit of your child’s car seat? If so, you’ll want to drop by Westland City Hall on Saturday, May 20 for Kids Safety Day.

More than 20 certified car seat technicians will be on hand to help you check the fit of your car seat and answer any questions you may have. Inspections will run from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The safety checks are free but you must register in advance. Click here to register.

Renee Zarr, the Injury Prevention Coordinator at Children’s Hospital of Michigan, is a certified car seat technician and will be joined by several other technicians, including new mom Jacqueline Kuzara and Stellantis release engineer, Maria Osinski. Both Kuzara and Osinski are newly certified.

The event is a partnership between Westland Police, Children’s Hospital of Michigan, Local 4, Safe Kids Metro Detroit, Growth Works, and the Westland Fire Department.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make sure to register as there are limited slots to participate in the event. There will be no car seats distributed at this event. This event is for caregivers who already have car seats.

It aims to address all safety concerns surrounding young children. There will be giveaways and activities which include fire safety education, family services, bicycle safety, infant safety, 911 safety, and CPR/First Aid.

If you are looking to find a CPS technician, click here.

For more information, you can email mkelly@wlpd.net or call 734-793-9370.