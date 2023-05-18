Clerk who locked gunman inside Detroit gas station over $4 dispute charged in fatal shooting

Al-Hassan Aiyash, 22, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Gregory Kelly.

The shooting occurred Saturday (May 6) at 3 a.m. in the 12800 block of West McNichols when Samuel McCray, 27, attempted to make a purchase inside the gas station.

When the purchase of under $4 was declined, McCray attempted to leave with the unpurchased items, which is when Aiyash locked the store with McCray, Kelly, a 60-year-old man, and a 37-year-old man still inside.

The three innocent men repeatedly pleaded with Aiyash to unlock the door and let them out when McCray became agitated as he continued to argue with Aiyash before pulling out his gun.

Officials say Aiyash eventually pushed the security button to unlock the door but never told the victims as seconds later, McCray began shooting at the three men, killing Kelly and injuring the other two.

Security footage showed the three customers begging the clerk to let them out, but the door remained locked before the three victims were shot, killing 37-year-old Gregory Kelly. (WDIV)

McCray fled the gas station after the shooting. Police were dispatched to the area, where they found Kelly and the 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 60-year-old man left the store and entered a vehicle where he was taken to a Metro Detroit hospital for treatment. The 37-year-old man was transported to a Metro Detroit hospital for treatment as well.

On Thursday (May 18) Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Aiyash with involuntary manslaughter, a felony with a maximum penalty of 15 years.

It is alleged that the 22-year-old caused Kelly’s death by intentionally locking the door to the only available exit and preventing the three victims from escaping the dangerous situation where McCray was threatening to commit an act of violence.

“The allegations of the defendant locking the door of the store and not heeding the pleas of the men to be released led to tragic consequences in this case,” said Worthy.

McCray was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three counts of felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for May 23 at 8:30 a.m., and the preliminary examination is scheduled for May 30 at 1:45 p.m.