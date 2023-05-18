Macomb County man convicted of 3 child sex charges

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Macomb County man has been convicted by a jury of three charges linked to criminal sex acts with a child under 13 years old.

Mark Alan Boodry, 59, of Roseville, was convicted Monday, May 15, by a Macomb county jury after a four-day trial.

He was convicted on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 by a person over 17, and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 by a person over 17.

The first-degree counts are felonies punishable by up to life in prison, and the second-degree counts are 15-year felonies.

“I want to express my deep appreciation to the jury for their thorough examination of the evidence and their commitment to upholding justice,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “The defendant has been convicted on three charges of criminal sexual conduct, revealing the gravity of his reprehensible actions.”

Sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 19 at Macomb County Circuit Court.