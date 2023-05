A car linked to a hit-and-run crash in Clay Township the weekend of May 13-14, 2023.

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for a car linked to a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Clay Township.

Officials with the Clay Township Police Department are investigating the hit-and-run. They are asking for the public’s help tracking down the car in the photo above.

No additional information about the case has been revealed.

Anyone with information about the car or its owner is asked to call police at 810-794-9381. Callers can remain anonymous.