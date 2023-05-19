Old Dearborn cemetery damaged; looks like car plowed through

DEARBORN, Mich. – An old cemetery in Dearborn sustained significant damage Friday morning, and it appears that a vehicle could be responsible.

Damages were contained to a section of Mount Kelly Cemetery, located on Cherry Hill Street near West Outer Drive, on Friday, May 19. Dearborn police have not yet confirmed what happened, but it looks like a car may have plowed through the cemetery.

At the scene, vehicle fragments could be seen scattered about. There were also significant grooves in the ground that appear to be tire tracks. The gate surrounding the section of the cemetery looks like it was smashed and moved.

Several headstones were also destroyed or moved. You can see footage from the scene in the video player above.

Few details are known at this time. Local 4 crews remained at the scene Friday morning in hopes of gathering more information.

The cemetery, associated with Sacred Heart Parish, has been in operation since 1856, according to the parish’s website, making it one of the oldest cemeteries in the state. The parish was reportedly founded in 1836.

