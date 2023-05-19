Man charged with stabbing woman to death, attacking man in Macomb County

A man is accused of stabbing two people at separate scenes in Macomb County on May 17, 2023.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A man in Macomb County has been charged with killing a woman, stabbing a man several times at a bus stop, and stealing an officer’s knife after biting his own wrists at the police department, prosecutors said.

Deadly stabbing in Roseville

Shane Mitchell Burns, 31, is accused of attacking a woman on Wednesday morning, May 17, in the parking lot of the Belle Tire store on Gratiot Avenue in Roseville.

Burns stabbed the woman multiple times in the ribs and then slit her throat, according to authorities.

The woman was killed in the attack.

Man attacked at St. Clair Shores bus stop

Officials said Burns drove to the area of 12 Mile Road and Harper Avenue, where he approached a man waiting at a bus stop.

Burns stabbed the man multiple times in the midsection, according to police. The man struggled with Burns, who ultimately returned to his car and fled the scene.

Authorities put out an alert to be on the lookout for Burns and his vehicle after the second attack.

Burns bites own wrists, steals officer’s knife

Warren officials took Burns into custody later Wednesday afternoon.

While he was at the Roseville Police Department, Burns began biting at his own wrists, according to officials.

An officer told Burns to stop, and they got into a struggle, police said. Burns grabbed a knife from the officer and slit his own wrist, authorities said.

Weapons found

During a search of Burns’ vehicle, police said they found a shotgun, a 9 mm firearm, and a large quantity of ammunition.

Charges

Burns is facing the following charges:

First-degree premeditated murder -- a felony with a maximum penalty of life without parole.

Assault with intent to murder -- a felony with a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Felon in possession of a firearm -- a five-year felony.

Felon in possession of ammunition -- a five-year felony.

Carrying a concealed weapon -- a five-year felony.

Disarming a police officer -- a four-year felony.

Two felony firearm violations -- each two-year felonies.

He was arraigned Friday at 39th District Court in Roseville and given a $10 million bond, cash/surety.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 31, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 7.