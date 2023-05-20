Michigan State Police: Body found at Royal Oak Township dealership, suspect in custody

Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 866-864-2338 or texting 877-861-0222.

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman’s body has been found at a Royal Oak Township car dealership, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers discovered a body on Saturday morning around 8:40 a.m. near Eight Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue at Legend Motors of Ferndale.

Officials say that a woman was fatally shot. The suspect in connection with the situation is currently in custody.

Michigan State Police say that this appears to be a domestic homicide and that there is no danger to the general public.