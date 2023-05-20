Michigan State Police: Body found at Royal Oak Township dealership, suspect in custody

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman’s body has been found at a Royal Oak Township car dealership, according to Michigan State Police.
Troopers discovered a body on Saturday morning around 8:40 a.m. near Eight Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue at Legend Motors of Ferndale.
Officials say that a woman was fatally shot. The suspect in connection with the situation is currently in custody.
Michigan State Police say that this appears to be a domestic homicide and that there is no danger to the general public.
Breaking: Woman shot and killed in parking lot outside Legends Motors on 8 Mile in Royal oak. MSP says suspect is in custody and this appears to have been a domestic murder. @clickondetroit @Local4News pic.twitter.com/9TaGTS2d0z— Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) May 20, 2023