Police: Child expected to recover after being shot in Detroit home

5-year-old shot on city’s west side

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

DETROIT – A child was shot with a gun in a Detroit home on the city’s west side, police say.

Officials say that a 5-year-old was shot inside a home on the 2900 block of Burlingame Street on Detroit’s west side.

During a press conference on Saturday morning, Detroit Police Chief James White said that the 5-year-old was shot in the hand and is expected to recover.

It is unknown how the child got ahold of the gun, if someone shot the child, as well as who the gun belongs to.

