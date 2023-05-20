Suspected thief in U-Haul leads police on high-speed chase from Ohio into Detroit

Dash camera video shows a police chase that crossed state lines, starting in Bowling Green, Ohio, and ending with an arrest in Detroit.

Police say the pursuit began Wednesday (May 17) night after a suspect stole $1,400 worth of alcohol and other items from a Kroger in Bowling Green and took off in a U-Haul.

The pursuit stretched more than 80 miles, involving several different police agencies.

Michigan State Police said the suspect parked in Detroit and began to walk away. Detroit police arrested the 54-year-old man from Ann Arbor.

According to police, the suspect had an active probation violation out of Wayne County.

Upon searching the U-Haul, police found the stolen items, along with suspected crack cocaine, on the floorboard.

Police are withholding the suspect’s name until he’s formally charged.