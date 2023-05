Detroit police at the scene of a crime.

DETROIT – A shooting in Detroit has left a person dead, according to police.

Police reported that on Sunday around 12:20 a.m., shot spotter notified officials of a shooting that ended up being fatal.

A man’s body was found on the 18300 block of West 7 Mile Road.

There is no other information regarding this incident -- but when available, the story will be updated.