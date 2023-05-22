Novi neighborhood shocked by anti-semitic flyers placed on driveways

A Novi man is speaking out after antisemitic flyers were placed on his and his neighbor’s driveway.

NOVI, Mich. – A Novi man is speaking out after antisemitic flyers were placed on his and his neighbor’s driveway.

What Jeff Lewis likes most about his Novi neighborhood is the diversity. “I trade vegetables over the fence with two of my different neighbors. All three of us are from different ethnic backgrounds,” he said.

That diversity was attacked over the weekend.

“This is shocking here, especially given the multinational, multi-cultural nature of this area,” said Lewis.

Someone left sandwich bags, with anti-Semitic flyers inside, in driveways in his neighborhood, including his.

There were corn kernels in the bags to stop them from blowing away.

“I was gut punched. This is 2023. This isn’t 1963. This shouldn’t be happening,” Lewis said.

Last year the Anti-Defamation League saw the highest number of anti-Semitic incidents since it began tracking in 1979.

In 2022, there were 3,697 reported antisemitic incidents, up from about 2,717 in 2021.

Lewis reported what happened in his neighborhood to the ADL and Novi police.

“This is how this perpetuates if we remain silent about it,” Lewis said.

He has some strong words for the person or people responsible.

“I really, really pity you. There is so much that you are missing in having that hate in your heart,” Lewis said.

Novi police said they’re investigating. No one is in custody.