Standoff with Brighton police in Meijer parking lot ends after man is found dead.

Help is available by texting or calling 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

BRIGHTON, Mich. – One man is dead after a standoff with Brighton police in a Meijer parking lot on Sunday.

According to the Brighton City Police Department, officers were investigating a U-Haul truck and a travel trailer in a Meijer parking lot at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials say the owner registered to the trailer, an adult man, had several warrants for his arrest -- including a serious felony warrant that involved a weapon.

In addition to the arrest warrants, the U-Haul truck police were investigating had been reported stolen out of another jurisdiction and the man registered to the trailer was the suspect.

Officers on the scene attempted to make contact with the people inside the trailer but did not initially receive an answer.

After using a loudspeaker in the police cruiser, a woman came to the door and told police the man had left with the U-Haul truck two hours prior. The U-Haul truck was still parked next to the trailer at that time.

Police continued to try to talk to the man who was believed to be inside.

Additional police officers responded to the scene to ensure the safety of the officers, bystanders, and individuals inside the trailer. When additional officers arrived and established a perimeter, the woman exited the trailer, and contact was made with the man inside.

Officials say they made several attempts to get the man to exit the trailer, but after about 30 minutes, the man’s phone disconnected.

At this point in the standoff, the Livingston Regional SWAT and Negtatior teams responded to the scene.

Police continued to try to contact the man inside but no communication was able to be established.

A SWAT team approached the trailer at about 7:20 p.m., deployed a Noise, Flash, Distraction Device (NFDD), broke a window of the trailer, and used a pole camera to see inside.

The man was found inside the trailer and officials say he died by suicide.

Brighton police say there were no reported injuries to officers on the scene or to any citizens, no children were involved in the standoff, and at no point were any shots fired by police or at police.