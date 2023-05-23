1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting overnight on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting happened before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, in the 20000 block of Griggs Avenue, which is near the intersection of Wyoming Avenue and Outer Drive.

Police said they found the body of an unidentified man or boy, possibly in his teens. He had been fatally shot, they said.

A 29-year-old man was also injured in the shooting. He is stable.

No additional information about the shooting was revealed. Officials continue to investigate.